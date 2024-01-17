CBI issues alert for missing 84-year-old last seen on Jan. 8

MONUMENT, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 8.

Ramon Caro-Gonzalez, 84, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 in the 400 block of West Highway 105 in Monument.

Caro-Gonzalez is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a dark red 2018 Toyota CH-R with Nevada license plate 243K74.

Caro-Gonzalez has cognitive impairment "which may render him easily confused," according to CBI. He also requires medication and may not have it with him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Monument Police Department at 719-390-5555.