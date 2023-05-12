Watch Now
CBI issues alert for missing 71-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Posted at 11:30 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 01:30:48-04

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 71-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday.

Freddy Alarid, 71, was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday walking in the 130 block of West 84th Avenue in Thornton.

Alarid is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 195 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket.

Alarid has diabetes and a heart condition, which require daily medication, according to CBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303-514-1240.

