CBI issues alert for missing 6-year-old who may be with noncustodial grandmother

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 6-year-old girl who may be with her noncustodial grandmother.

Jazelle Martinez, 8, was last seen around 5:50 p.m. on April 14 in the 300 block of Malley Street in Northglenn, according to CBI.

Jazelle is 3 feet 6 inches tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a rainbow and blue jeans.

The 6-year-old has a purple birthmark on her lower left back, according to CBI.

Authorities believe Jazelle could be with her noncustodial grandmother, 61-year-old Eleanor Trevino.

Trevino is described as a Hispanic woman who 5 feet 2 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jazelle's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Firestone Police Department at 303-833-0811.