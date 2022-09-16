CBI issues alert for missing 20-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 20-year-old woman with cognitive impairment.

The bureau says Kayelynn Nieto left Children's Hospital in Aurora around 8 p.m. Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

Though Kayelynn is 20 years old, Aurora police say she has the cognitive ability of a younger person.

Kayelynn is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 210 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, sloth pajama pants and black skater shoes. She was also carrying a black backpack and urine bag, according to CBI.

Aurora police say Kayelynn has severe medical conditions. Anyone who sees Kayelynn is asked to call 911 immediately or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.