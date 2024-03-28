Watch Now
CBI issues alert for missing 17-year-old last seen Sunday in Colorado Springs

Posted at 10:40 PM, Mar 27, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 17-year-old last seen Sunday in Colorado Springs.

Erika Franklin, 17, was last seen walking in the 5100 block of Hearthstone Lane in Colorado Springs around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Franklin is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved hoodie and sweatpants.

CBI said Franklin is without her required medication and could be experiencing mental health problems.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

