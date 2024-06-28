CBI issues alert for missing 17-year-old last seen in Elizabeth Thursday

ELIZABETH, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Elizabeth Thursday evening.

Dakota Hilinksi, 17, was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 150 block of South Elbert Street in Elizabeth. Her vehicle — a black 2006 Jeep Liberty with Colorado license plate APM-I61 — was last seen around 9:22 a.m. Friday in the Glenwood Springs area.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Hilinksi has no way to communicate with loved ones and there are concerns for her well-being and safety, according to CBI.

Hilinksi is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unclear what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Hilinksi's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Elizabeth Police Department at 303-660-7500.