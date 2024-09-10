CBI issues alert for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing teen who was last seen Sunday afternoon in Elizabeth.

Kateryna Michal, 16, was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Ovydel Circle in Elizabeth.

Kateryna is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black leggings and slide slippers.

CBI said Kateryna requires medication and is currently without it. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Elbert County Sheriff's Office at 303-621-2027.