CBI issues alert for missing 15-year-old last seen leaving Durango High School Monday afternoon

DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving school Monday afternoon.

Devaughn Alonzo, 15, was last seen leaving Durango High School, located at 2390 Main Avenue in Durango, around 3 p.m. Monday. She may be trying to travel to Kirtland, New Mexico, according to CBI.

Devaughn is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray shirt, black sweatpants and black and white converse. She also was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information about Devaughn's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Durango Police Department at 970-764-7032.