Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CBI issues alert for missing 15-year-old last seen leaving Durango High School Monday afternoon

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
missing Devaughn Alonzo.jpg
Posted at 12:02 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 02:02:27-04

DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving school Monday afternoon.

Devaughn Alonzo, 15, was last seen leaving Durango High School, located at 2390 Main Avenue in Durango, around 3 p.m. Monday. She may be trying to travel to Kirtland, New Mexico, according to CBI.

Devaughn is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray shirt, black sweatpants and black and white converse. She also was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information about Devaughn's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Durango Police Department at 970-764-7032.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here