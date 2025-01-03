Watch Now
CBI issues alert for missing 15-year-old last seen in Pitkin County on New Year's Day

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen in Pitkin County on New Year's Day.

Micah Cheney, 15, was last seen in the area of Crescent Drive in Woody Creek around 6 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Cheney is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with blonde tips. He is associated with the Lakota/ Sioux Tribe, according to CBI.

Anyone with information about Cheney's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office at 970-920-5300.

