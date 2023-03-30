CBI issues alert for missing 14-year-old who may be in crisis

BURLINGTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 14-year-old girl who may be in crisis.

Madison Marie Marolf, 14, was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 17th Street.

Madison is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray pullover hoodie over a yellow Nike shirt, black sweatpants and black and white tennis shoes.

Authorities are concerned for Madison's safety and believe she may be in crisis, according to CBI.

Anyone with information on Madison's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Burlington Police Department at 719-346-8353.