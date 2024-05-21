CBI locates missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Ignacio

UPDATE: The missing girl has been found, according to CBI.

IGNACIO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Ignacio.

The teen was last seen overnight Monday in Ignacio.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 89 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her hair is normally in a ponytail, and she has braces. She is affiliated with the Southern Ute Tribe.

The girl was last seen wearing all-black clothing with a light green backpack. She was wearing either black and gray or light green tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Southern Ute Tribal Police Department at 970-563-4401.