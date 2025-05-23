CBI issues alert for missing 12-year-old girl last seen Monday with woman in southern Colorado

CENTER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert for a missing 12-year-old girl who was not returned to her custodial parents this week.

Abiegail Fee, 12, was last seen around noon Monday in Center, Colorado. Center is roughly 28 miles north of Alamosa in southern Colorado.

12-yoa Abiegail Fee last seen May 19, 2025, Center, CO. Believed to be w/ 45-yoa Kristen Smith Keeton. Last seen in 2008 GMC Yukon, GA plate RVR4193. Kristen has not returned Abiegail to her custodial parents. Car seen in Colorado Springs on May 21, If seen, call 911. pic.twitter.com/kwFHFYVgdp — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) May 23, 2025

Abiegail is believed to be with Kristen Smith Keeton, 45. According to CBI, Keeton has not returned the girl to her custodial parents. The agency did not share Keeton's relationship with Abiegail, if any.

Abiegail is described as a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Keeton is a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 240 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

The two were last seen traveling in a 2008 GMC Yukon with Georgia license plate RVR4193. The vehicle was last seen in the area of Kelly Johnson and North Academy boulevards in Colorado Springs around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Abiegail or Keeton's whereabouts is asked to call 911.