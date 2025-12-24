CBI investigating suspicious death in Center after 78-year-old man found dead in kitchen

CENTER, Colo. — A man was found dead in his kitchen in Center on Tuesday morning and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now leading the case.

On Tuesday around 8 a.m., officers with the Center Police Department found a deceased 78-year-old man inside his residence, which was off E. Highway 112. The department called the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to lead the investigation.

Center is a small town in Saguache and Rio Grande counties, about 22 miles northwest of Alamosa.

The man's death was ruled suspicious. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office is expected to perform an autopsy this week to officially determine the cause and manner of his death.

The man's body was found after workers, who were building a new garage at the address, contacted law enforcement to say they had not seen or spoken to the homeowner for a couple days, CBI said. When police responded, they found the man in the kitchen. He had fatal injuries, CBI said.

Investigators believe the man, who had not been identified, was last seen alive on Dec. 19. That day, the workers had seen him and his family had spoken to him over the phone.

In addition to the Center Police Department, CBI is also working with the Alamosa Police Department, and the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

No other information is available.