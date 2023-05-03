CBI investigating case of missing person, shooting in Dolores County

DOLORES COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation of a missing person and shooting in Dolores County.

The CBI said just after midnight on Tuesday, the Montezuma County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person on Highway 491. The person had a medical condition, according to the caller.

That person was found in Dolores County with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

The CBI did not have details on the person's condition.

The sheriff's office requested that CBI help with the investigation, along with the Dolores County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

No other details were available as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.