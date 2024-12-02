CBI investigating after Friday's fatal shooting outside Woodland Park grocery store

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — One person died amid an altercation during a child custody exchange in Woodland Park on Friday afternoon. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now leading the investigation.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police with the Woodland Park Police Department responded to a City Market grocery store parking lot, located along the 700 block of Gold Hill Place South, after receiving a 911 call.

Based on the investigation, police said three adults met at the parking lot for a child custody exchange. They were identified as the child's father, the child's mother, and her boyfriend.

Witnesses told police that Luis Morales, 28 — the biological father of the child — threatened the mother's boyfriend, 29, and a physical altercation broke out. The boyfriend then pulled a gun and fired once, striking Morales, police said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 2, 11am

Morales was transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs, where he died.

The shooting suspect stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. He has not been named.

CBI is leading this case with help from the Woodland Park Police Department and the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

"Thank you all for your cooperation and understanding during this process as we work together with our state and local partners to ensure timely but accurate information is released," Woodland Park police posted on Facebook. "Additional information will be released as the investigation continues."

No other details were available as of Monday afternoon.