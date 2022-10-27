Watch Now
CBI finishes facial composite of woman found deceased in Weld County in 1973

1973 cold case in weld county.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
1973 cold case in weld county.jpg
Posted at 12:55 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 14:57:50-04

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation published a facial composite of a woman whose skeletal remains were found almost 50 years ago near Platteville.

On Nov. 19, 1973, authorities located the body about a half mile north of the Highway 66 bridge over the St. Vrain River, four miles west of Platteville, the Weld County Sheriff's Office said. She had died several months before, the sheriff's office said.

The woman is described as Caucasian and possibly between 23 and 25 years old. She was about 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She was found wearing a red short-sleeve sweater and brown slacks with a 31-inch inseam and 31-inch waist, according to the sheriff's office.

The image CBI released shows what the woman may have looked like in 1973.

Anybody who recognizes this woman is asked to contact the sheriff's office's cold case Det. Byron Kastilahn at 970-400-2827 and reference case number 73W3059. To remain anonymous, call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

