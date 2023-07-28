CBI: Endangered missing person alert issued for 5-year-old in Aspen, suspect has threatened to harm child

ASPEN, Colo. — Colorado authorities are searching for a missing and endangered 5-year-old and a man who has allegedly threatened to hurt the child, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI issued an endangered missing person alert at 1:59 a.m. Friday for 5-year-old Alan Moreno. The alert was requested from the Aspen Police Department.

According to the alert, the child's mother was found with significant injuries. Authorities are now searching for 50-year-old Dagoberto Moreno-Romero. The relationship between the child, mother and suspect is not yet clear.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

CBI said the child was taken around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Law enforcement is concerned about Moreno's safety, as "direct threats have been made by this subject (Moreno-Romero) to harm the child," according to the CBI alert.

Initially, investigators were looking for a silver Toyota, but at 2:28 a.m., CBI said they were no longer looking for the Toyota and instead were searching for a maroon 2007 Chevy Trailblazer with a kayak on the top. The Chevy has Colorado license plate EZD-1369.

Suspect Moreno-Romero is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 218 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The missing child is described as a Hispanic male standing 3 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody who sees either of them is asked to call 911 or the Aspen Police Department at 970-920-5310.

No other details are available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.