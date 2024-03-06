Cause of Wednesday morning fire at Snowmass Village condominium is under investigation

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. — The cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning at a Snowmass Village condominium is under investigation.

Around 9:42 a.m., Roaring Fork Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire at the Willows Condominiums, located at 230 Carriage Way in Snowmass Village. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the building's attic and eaves. The department called for additional help from nearby agencies, according to Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, which was one of the additional agencies to respond.

The person who had reported the fire evacuated all of their neighbors. Firefighters evacuated people in nearby structures as a precaution.

Firefighters from multiple departments worked to extinguish the fire for about one hour before the roof was at risk of falling, and they had to move to a defensive attack, according to Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District. The fire did not spread to nearby condos.

While the structure is uninhabitable, nobody was injured, according to Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.

The Roaring Fork Fire Rescue’s fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. Crews will stay at the scene through this evening.

In total, 47 first responders worked at the scene. Other responding agencies include Aspen Fire Protection District, Aspen Ambulance, Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Snowmass Village Police Department, Town of Snowmass Village, Snowmass Water & Sanitation District, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Western Colorado Red Cross and the Aspen Hope Center.

"We appreciate their fast response and actions to help us minimize additional loss," said Incident Commander Jessica Waltenburg.