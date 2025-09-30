Castle Rock tow truck driver sentenced to 16 years in prison for auto theft scheme

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Rock tow truck driver was sentenced to 16 years in prison for orchestrating an auto theft scheme that spanned across the Denver metro area.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said its investigation began in December 2023 after a detective with the Auto Theft Unit was assigned a stolen vehicle case. The detective later learned that the case may be related to several incidents involving Eagle Wing Towing.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, between April 2023 and February 2024, Brian Chacon, 34, owner of Eagle Wing Towing in Aurora, used his tow truck to steal unoccupied vehicles, then forged ownership documents to sell the vehicles to salvage yards across the Denver metro area. Investigators found the stolen vehicles in lots from Douglas County to Denver to Aurora.

The DA's office said Chacon "exploited a loophole in Colorado law," which allowed him to complete the sales without raising immediate suspicion.

According to the DA's office, of the more than 80 cars that were sold during the scheme, 48 were confirmed stolen. Investigators could not confirm the information on 29 vehicles "due to the inability to locate the most recent/true owner," according to the sheriff's office.

“I want to commend the relentless work of our Auto Theft Detectives, whose determination and attention to detail were critical in breaking this case wide open,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement Monday. “These detectives uncovered a large-scale criminal operation involving dozens of stolen vehicles. Because of their exceptional work, along with strong support from our deputies and dedicated prosecutors, the suspect has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term. Let this be a clear message: if you come to Douglas County to steal from hardworking people, we will find you, will prosecute you, and you will go to prison.”

DCSO said investigators also discovered that Chacon was in possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Chacon was arrested on August 11 for:



Five counts of sexual exploitation of a child/possession of child sexual abuse material

48 counts of second-degree motor vehicle theft

37 counts of forgery

37 counts of chop shop activity

One count of driving under restraint

On Monday, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office announced that Chacon was sentenced to 16 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Chacon pleaded guilty to "multiple felony charges," according to the district attorney's office, including motor vehicle theft, forgery and operating a chop shop. The DA's office confirmed to Denver7 that the sexual exploitation of a child/possession of child sexual abuse material charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

“Chacon is no more than a common thief who used an uncommon method to steal,“ said District Attorney George Brauchler in a statement Monday. “I will continue to say it until either our jail is full, or thieves stay out of our jurisdiction: commit a crime here, and expect incarceration. I commend the court for giving the kind of sentence that will let other thieves know…stay out of Douglas County or lose your freedom for a long time.”