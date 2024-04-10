Castle Rock nurse joins fight against Colorado's abortion reversal treatment ban

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Colorado nurse practitioner and midwife has joined the fight against Colorado's abortion reversal treatment ban.

Chelsea Mynyk, owner of Castle Rock Women's Health, joined the Bella Health and Wellness v. Weiser case after a judge on Monday issued an order allowing her to intervene in the lawsuit.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says abortion reversal can be dangerous and "claims regarding abortion 'reversal' treatment are not based on science and do not meet clinical standards." Senate Bill 23-190 banned such treatment, stating Colorado healthcare providers would be engaged in "unprofessional conduct" and "subject to discipline" if they prescribe, administer, or attempt medication abortion reversal.

In the lawsuit, Bella Health and Wellness argues the measure violates their First Amendment rights to free speech and exercise of religion, as well as patients’ free speech, due process, and equal protection rights. The Englewood faith-based clinic was granted a temporary restraining order hours after Governor Jared Polis signed SB23-190 into law.

Mynyk is seeking a similar temporary restraining order.

"I think that Colorado's law right now is trying to deny women the freedom to continue their pregnancy," she said. "That is kind of our clinic's verse that we use. And we want to treat women like that and treat their unborn children like that."

Mynyk said she wanted to join the case so she could legally provide abortion reversal services in Colorado.

"I hope the ultimate result of this case is to ensure that medical professionals are not silenced from offering abortion pill reversal," she said.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is representing Mynyk, said the Colorado State Board of Nursing notified Mynyk of an investigation for a possible violation of the Nurses Practice Act after receiving an anonymous complaint about her provision of abortion reversal treatment. The ADF is a conservative legal group known for being involved with several cases that have gone to the U.S. Supreme Court, including two high-profile Colorado cases — Masterpiece Cakeshop and 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis.

"Colorado's APR (abortion pill reversal) prohibition is unconstitutional because it silences medical professionals and keeps them from saving babies," said Kevin Theriot, ADF senior counsel.

Josh Wilson, Ph.D., the political science chair at the University of Denver, said this case demonstrates the political battle that's currently at play following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Christian conservatives have worked very hard, and very quickly, to develop really robust litigation resources so that they can bring cases exactly like this," said Wilson. "So essentially so they can expand the scope of politics into the courts."

When asked why ADF is interested in Colorado cases, Theriot said there is "a lot of effort on the part of Colorado government officials to violate the Constitution."

"We're here to make sure that people's freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and freedom to live out their faith is protected," said Theriot.

Denver7 reached out to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser for comment. A spokesperson said the AG was unable to comment on pending litigation.

In a statement, Focus on the Family, a global faith-based ministry that is anti-abortion, said SB23-190 takes away a woman's right to "choose life for her baby if she has a change of heart."

"Focus on the Family supports the efforts of doctors and nurses who are challenging Colorado’s law banning abortion pill reversal treatment. We believe that every woman deserves the right to choose life for her baby if she has a change of heart after starting a chemical abortion. Colorado’s new law takes that choice away from women and makes it illegal for nurses and doctors to help them. Women should not be forced to have abortions against their will," said Nicole Hunt, attorney and spokesperson for the organization.

COLOR, a Latina-led reproductive justice organization, said in a statement it supports Weiser's "commitment to protecting reliable, ethical access to reproductive health care in Colorado."

"When someone is making a decision to continue or end a pregnancy, they deserve accurate information so they, in consultation with their doctor, can determine what is best for their health and well-being. The push for abortion pill reversal relies on the misconception that people regret their abortions, but we know 99% of those who get an abortion feel that it was the right choice for them after 5 years. We look forward to the Attorney General’s commitment to protecting reliable, ethical access to reproductive health care in Colorado."