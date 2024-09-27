Castle Rock mom helping families with babies in the NICU find pajamas that fit

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — September is Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – NICU awareness month and a Colorado non-profit is helping families in a big way by making very small pajamas.

Castle Rock resident Martha Logan’s daughter Lily was born premature and spent 6 weeks in the NICU. She’s now a happy and healthy 4-year old but Logan says it was hard to dress her during those early weeks.

“She was wrapped in a blanket (in the NICU) and once she hit about five pounds we went to Target and Walmart and had gifts of preemie pajamas and outfits that were given to us, and they were huge on her,” Logan said.

Martha started a non-profit Faith’s Footsies that makes a patented pair of pajamas. They come in sizes as small as 1.5 pounds, and are made from hypoallergenic bamboo for delicate skin. The pajamas also have several openings to allow for tubes and easy access for doctors.

“We really wanted families to know to keep the faith. Because even though you're in the midst of something really, really hard, there is another side of it when you come out of it that is just beautiful and amazing,” Logan said.

Faith’s Footsies pajamas are also currently being tested to see how they help regulate body temperature, which could allow babies wearing them to be out of incubators sooner. All families receive the pajamas for free. Anyone with a loved one in a NICU can fill out a form on the website.

Logan has also expanded to helping families with other necessities and plans to start a virtual support group as well.

