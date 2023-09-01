Castle Pines climber reported missing in Glacier National Park, searches are ongoing

WEST GLACIER, Montana — A 32-year-old Colorado climber has been missing in Glacier National Park since Tuesday.

The man, identified as Adam Fuselier, is from Castle Pines. His vehicle was found at Logan Pass, the highest elevation reachable by car in the Montana park, on Wednesday, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS).

Glacier National Park Adam Fuselier, of Colorado, is missing in Glacier National Park.

Fuselier's last known communication with anybody was on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. His loved ones believed he had started a climb at Reynolds Mountain that morning. The alpine trail between Logan Pass and the mountain heads southwest toward Hidden Lake, then south above the lake before the trail turns east toward the summit.

It is a popular place for hiking and rock climbing.



Fuselier was reported as overdue on Wednesday morning. As of Friday morning, search and rescue teams have not been able to locate him. Thursday was rainy, overcast and foggy, though weather conditions were expected to improve.

Fuselier is described as a white man with short, brown hair and blue eyes. He stands about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

The NPS said he might be wearing a light green rain jacket.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the park's tip line at 406-888-7077.

