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Car crashes into home in Commerce City

Driver and one person in home sustain minor injuries, fire officials say
car in house commerce city pic
South Adams County Fire Department
car in house commerce city pic
commerce city car in house
Posted

Police say a driver struck three cars on Interstate 270 before "careening off the interstate" and crashing into a house in Commerce City late Friday night.

One person in the home as well as the driver sustained minor injuries, according to South Adams County Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. at a home near 54th Avenue and Leyden Street.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

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