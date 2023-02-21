Car crashes into Denver brewery

DENVER — A driver crashed into a Denver brewery Tuesday morning, forcing the business to close.

A vehicle driven by a woman with two juvenile passengers crashed into the front of Dos Luces Brewery located at 1236 South Broadway in Denver around 8 a.m.

Police said the driver was southbound on Broadway and attempted to change lanes near the intersection of West Mississippi Avenue.

During the maneuver, her car clipped another vehicle, causing her car to lose control and crash into Dos Luces Brewery. No significant injuries were reported.

The driver was cited for careless driving and disobedience to a lane assignment, police said.

Dos Luces Brewery announced on Facebook that the business will be closed until further notice.