Car crash into Loveland home leads to ‘significant’ gas leak, evacuations

LOVELAND, Colo. — It was a rude awakening for residents of a Loveland home early Saturday morning after a driver of a truck crashed into the side of their house.

The crash caused a “significant” gas leak and prompted evacuations of neighboring homes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

Loveland Fire said everyone involved, including those inside the home, was accounted for and evaluated on the scene by paramedics.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

It happened on E. 23rd Street and Nyssa Court.

Fire crews took precautions by setting up hose lines and securing a water supply, as the leak was initially uncontrollable.

Crews from Xcel Energy responded and were able to stop the natural gas leak after digging up the line and applying a clamp, a process that took several hours.

There is no word on possible charges.