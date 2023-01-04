Cañon City woman, 31, missing since Thanksgiving

CANON CITY, Colo. — A 31-year-old from Cañon City has been missing since Thanksgiving and police are now asking for the public's help finding her.

The Cañon City Police Department said Amanda Colony last spoke with her mother on Thanksgiving. Her mother is concerned for her.

Colony drives a red Dodge Ram truck between the models from 2019 and 2022.

Colony is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anybody who has contacted Colony on knows where she is should contact the police department so it can verify she is OK. The department's number is 719-276-5600.