Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cañon City woman, 31, missing since Thanksgiving

amanda colony_Canon City Police Department
Canon City Police Department
amanda colony_Canon City Police Department
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 13:36:16-05

CANON CITY, Colo. — A 31-year-old from Cañon City has been missing since Thanksgiving and police are now asking for the public's help finding her.

The Cañon City Police Department said Amanda Colony last spoke with her mother on Thanksgiving. Her mother is concerned for her.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 4, 11am

Colony drives a red Dodge Ram truck between the models from 2019 and 2022.

Colony is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anybody who has contacted Colony on knows where she is should contact the police department so it can verify she is OK. The department's number is 719-276-5600.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplus.png

Local News

Watch Denver7 News anytime, streaming on Samsung TV+