California's man alleged abuse on young boys around the world may have reached Colorado, FBI says

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Federal authorities say they know people in Colorado have been affected by the actions of a California man now accused of abusing young boys around the world, and are asking anybody with information to come forward.

The FBI Field Office in Sacramento, along with Homeland Security Investigations, is working to identify potential victims of Bradley Earl Reger, who has been charged with multiple counts of sexual crimes against children. A federal indictment alleges that he "abused more than a dozen victims between the ages of 12 and 18 under the guise of conducting purported medical examinations at his nursing clinic in Susanville, Calif., and in hotel rooms and camp sites all over the world," according to FBI Denver.

He targeted boys and many of the people who have come forward as victims attended religious-affiliated schools, institutions, trips, camps, or clinics, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

FBI

He was a licensed nurse practitioner with the California Board of Registered Nursing from 2003 until Oct. 18, 2023, when his license was revoked, according to the DOJ.

On Thursday, FBI Denver said it knows "there are affected individuals who live in Colorado." Anybody with information is asked to complete this form: https://forms.fbi.gov/regervictims/view.

On July 20, 2023, a federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment against Reger, charging him with "engaging in illicit sexual activity abroad, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and coercion and enticement," the DOJ said. In September 2024, a federal grand jury returned a 12-count superseding indictment against Reger, charging him with "travel with intent to engage in sexually explicit conduct, engaging in illicit sexual activity abroad, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and coercion and enticement."

If convicted, the DOJ said Reger faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison for the most serious count against him, and a $250,000 fine per count, plus up to a lifetime of supervised release.