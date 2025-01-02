Cadet, 23, at the U.S. Air Force Academy dies of aggressive brain tumors

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 23-year-old cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy north of Colorado Springs has died after doctors discovered she had two aggressive brain tumors.

Cadet 1st Class K. Emily Jean Foster, of Eagle, Idaho, died on Tuesday at home with her family, the U.S. Air Force Academy said. She was a member of the Class of 2025.

Cadet Foster was a geospatial sciences major and a soaring instructor pilot with the 94th Flying Training Squadron. She graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in 2021.

U.S. Air Force Academy

Foster's parents, Cheryl and Jeremy Foster, said in a statement that their daughter came home with extreme exhaustion and severe headaches around Thanksgiving.

"It was discovered on the 14th of December that Emily had two highly aggressive and advanced brain tumors. On the 31st of December she passed away from these aggressive brain tumors," the statement reads. "Emily made a personal decision years ago to put her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Her greatest desire was to honor Him in her life, character, conduct, and care of others. She lived by what it says in Philippians 3:12-14 and desired to press toward the goal of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. We are confident she is with Jesus and that in His presence is fullness of joy."

Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, said the U.S. Air Force Academy is deeply saddened to learn about Foster's sudden passing.

"She was a stellar cadet, leader, mentor and friend throughout her time here at the Academy and we are shaken by her loss," Bauernfeind said. "We will support Emily’s family, Cadet Squadron 14, her friends and colleagues and the entire Academy team during this difficult time.”