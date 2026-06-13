Bustang passengers, firefighters injured in collision between bus and fire truck in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four firefighters and five people aboard a Bustang bus were taken to the hospital after the bus and fire engine collided in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday morning, fire department officials said.

Police said the extent of injuries isn't confirmed, "but there are no indications that a fatality is likely."

Colorado Springs police said the intersection would be closed for several hours while an investigation was underway.

Colorado Springs fire department officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of Tejon and Bijou streets around 10 a.m. The fire engine was responding to a medical call at the time, fire officials said.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire truck was traveling southbound on Tejon Street and the Bustang was westbound on Bijou Street when the front of the fire engine hit the front passenger side of the bus.

Two other vehicles — one parked and one with two people inside — were hit, according to police. Those two people were not inured, police said.

The fire engine involved in the crash, Engine 3, is considered a total loss, according to fire officials.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

A total of 21 fire department personnel responded to the scene "to provide patient care, assist with the extrication of the bus driver, and support our firefighters," fire officials said.

"Our firefighters respond to emergencies every day knowing there are risks associated with serving this community," fire officials said in a post. "Today, our focus is on our injured firefighters and everyone else affected by this incident."

Denver7 has also reached out to Colorado Department of Transportation, which operates Bustang services.

This is a developing story and Denver7 is working to learn more.