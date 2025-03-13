Bustang Bus driver taken to hospital after crash in San Miguel County

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A Bustang driver was taken to the hospital after their bus went up an embankment and crashed down on its side in San Miguel County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Highway 62 near milepost 2.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the bus was traveling westbound on the highway when it began to drift off the ride side of the road during a right curve. The Bustang then began to go up an embankment before rolling one-quarter time, landing on its left side, according to the agency.

Colorado State Patrol

The driver, who was identified as a 54-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time. The passengers on the bus were not injured, according to CSP.

The bus has been removed from the roadway, and both lines of Highway 62 are back open.

Bustang is described by the Colorado Department of Transportation as its "interregional express bus service, connecting major populations, employment centers and local transit entities along the I-25 and I-70 corridors."

CSP is investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has not spoken with investigators is asked to call CSP dispatch at 970-249-9575.