School bus converted into camper rolls off Pingree Park Road in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Several agencies are responding after a bus with five passengers, including three children, rolled off Pingree Park Road in Larimer County Tuesday evening.

Authorities were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on the roadway — located roughly 65 miles north of Estes Park — around 8:30 p.m., according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

One child was flown to the hospital. The status of the other passengers is unclear at this time.

The vehicle involved was a school bus that had been converted into a camper, Poudre Fire Authority told Denver7.

Several agencies, including Poudre Fire Authority, Larimer County Search and Rescue and UCHealth, are on-scene due to the "challenging terrain," the sheriff's office said. Colorado State Patrol is responding to investigate the crash.

Poudre Canyon Road is shut down between Pingree Road and Narrows, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.