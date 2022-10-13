Bus driver cited after BVSD bus crashes into other vehicle

DENVER — A Boulder Valley School District bus driver was cited for careless driving after rear-ending another vehicle while students were aboard the bus, according to Lafayette police.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Jeremy Molander. The bus was westbound on Arapahoe Road and approaching Yarrow Street when the driver rear-ended the other vehicle.

Molander said 27 students were on board at the time, but no one was injured, Molander said.

Yarrow Street was partially closed for about an hour after the crash. The students were taken to school by another bus.