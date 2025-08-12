Burlington police chief’s 3-year-old daughter killed by former drug detection dog

BURLINGTON, Colo. — The 3-year-old daughter of Burlington’s chief of police was killed after she was attacked by a former drug detection K-9 Monday, according to a news release from the Kit Carson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the attack occurred in the backyard of Nathan Hill’s Burlington home. Hill is the chief of the Burlington Police Department.

Sheriff Travis Belden and Deputy Darrin Newberry responded to the scene and found the child unresponsive in the backyard, according to the news release.

The German shepherd dog was not actively attacking the child when the sheriff and deputy arrived, the release stated.

The victim’s mother was also located in the backyard upon arrival, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

The 3-year-old girl was rushed to Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The dog was later humanely euthanized at the Burlington Dog Pound.

The sheriff’s office said that the German shepherd once belonged to the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, serving as a narcotic detection K-9.

The animal was later donated to the Burlington Police Department and was being housed at Hill’s home after the Cheyenne County program was terminated.

The animal was not actively in service when the attack happened.

The news release stated that the dog was not trained “in any kind of bite work to include protection or apprehension.”