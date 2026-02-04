Buc-ee's withdraws annexation application from Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — A controversial proposed Buc–ee’s location in Palmer Lake is no more after the Texas-based chain withdrew an application to build a supersized store in the El Paso County town, town officials announced Wednesday.

The withdrawal comes after over a year of debates and meetings with the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees and surrounding community members.

WATCH: Residents of Palmer Lake are split on the potential construction of a Buc-ee's in the area.

Community members express mixed feelings over proposed site of Buc-ee's

The proposed location of the Buc-ee's sparked major debate among community members, who claimed the store would strain area resources, even going so far as to recall Palmer Lake Board of Trustees members for their support of the construction.

The town sent the following statement in an emailed news release:

Monument Ridge West LLC has withdrawn its annexation application from the Town of Palmer Lake. The Town followed the established state annexation process, including public notice and opportunities for community input. Residents are encouraged to stay informed by attending public meetings.

Town of Palmer Lake news release

A Buc-ee's representative says that the company still intends to build a store in the region, but no further details were given.

