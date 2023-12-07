Buc-ee's hosting hiring event for Johnstown location

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — Buc-ee's is hosting a mass hiring event ahead of the opening of its first Colorado location in Johnstown.

If you've never heard of the Texas-based convenience store chain, it is best described as a Walmart, TJ Maxx and gas station rolled into one. From barbecue and beverages to merchandise and home decor, Buc-ee's has it all.

On long road trips, the haven offers one thing that can't be beaten: the cleanest bathrooms you will ever find. (Seriously, the company has won awards for its restrooms.)

AirTracker7 on Wednesday flew over the Johnstown location, where construction is well underway.

AirTracker7 flies over first Buc-ee's location in Colorado

The Johnstown Buc-ee's is expected to open sometime next year. In preparation, the company is hosting a mass hiring event in January 2024.

The event will be held January 23-27 at the Embassy Suites, located at 4705 Clydesdale Parkway in Loveland, from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

According to the company, pay ranges from $18 to $23 an hour. Employees will be paid weekly and have access to medical benefits, three weeks of paid time off and 401k matching.

