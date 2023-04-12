Brush fire near CU Anschutz in Aurora impacts traffic, light rail

DENVER — A brush fire burning near the CU Anschutz campus in Aurora Wednesday afternoon has closed roads and delayed light rail in the area

The Aurora Fire Department responded to the area of Fitzsimons Parkway and Montview Boulevard around 1:15 p.m.

Brush trucks, engine companies and battalion chiefs are on scene, the department said in a tweet. They later reported the fire has been contained, keeping the blaze under two acres.

Fitzsimons Parkway is closed in the area. And the RTD R Line is experiencing 15-minute delays, the agency said.

No buildings were threatened during the incident, Aurora Fire said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire weather watch is in effect for the Denver metro area, according to the National Weather Service office in Boulder.