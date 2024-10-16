Brother describes man killed in Teller County mine incident as 'an amazing person and my best friend'

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The man who was killed after an elevator malfunctioned during a tour of a Teller County mine will be remembered as "an amazing person and my best friend," his brother told Denver7.

John Weier issued a statement on behalf of his loved ones Tuesday, saying their "hearts and souls are breaking" following his brother, Patrick Walter Weier's passing.

Patrick, 46, was a longtime employee at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine and a Victor, Colorado, resident. He was killed in the Oct. 10 incident in which 23 people were rescued.

It is believed Patrick died while the elevator was at the 500-foot level where 11 people were able to be rescued once the elevator was brought back to the surface level. The other 12 people were 1,000 feet down the mine and were rescued following a multi-hour operation.

An investigation into the malfunction is ongoing.

John said his brother was the "most loving and selfless person I have ever known." He was also an incredible father to his young son.

"[Patrick's] bond with his son was something I've never seen before — true best friends and adventure buddies," John said. "I can't even begin to think of how much I will miss him because I know his son will miss him 100 times more."

John said the family has received an "outpouring of love and support from the community," which has "helped ease our pain during this devastating time."

"All we can do now is remember the incredible man [Patrick] was and do our best to take care of his son," John said.

The family is asking for privacy as they grieve and make arrangements. Those looking to support the Weier family, particularly Patrick's son, can donate to this GoFundMe online fundraiser.

Full statement: