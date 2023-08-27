Broomfield police seek information on girl seen knocking on doors overnight

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield are asking for the public’s help in identifying a small child who was knocking on doors early Sunday morning.

Police said doorbell camera systems captured the girl knocking on two doors in north Broomfield around 4:30 a.m.

The child knocked on the doors in the 1100 block of 170th Avenue in the Palisade Park neighborhood, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

The girl was seen carrying two bags and a stuffed animal.

At least two residents called the police, but responding officers were unable to find her, police said.

Anyone with additional info about the child’s identity is asked to call Detective Naysmith at 720-887-3198.