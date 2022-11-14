Broomfield police searching for suspect accused of sexual assault

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in late September.

The Broomfield Police Department said it is also searching for the vehicle the suspect was driving at the time of the assault, which happened on Sept. 25.

Police said they believe the vehicle is a 2009-2015 Toyota Prius with an unknown sticker or symbol on both sides of the vehicle. The department also released the below surveillance camera photos of the car.

Broomfield Police Department

The driver may work for a rideshare company, police said. No other details were available on the suspect driver.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Det. Jennifer King-Sullivan at 303-438-6461 or jking-sullivan@broomfield.org.

No other details were available.