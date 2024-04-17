Broomfield police look for visibly-injured man who walked away from hospital

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield are looking for a 24-year-old man with visible injuries who walked away from a hospital.

Brae “Clayton” MacGregor was last seen wearing a gray hoodie while walking away from UCHealth, located at 11820 Destination Drive.

The Broomfield Police Department is asking the community for help locating MacGregor because they are concerned about his welfare. He has no known form of transportation or cell phone.

MacGregor is 6’1” tall white male and weighs 170 pounds. He has a thin build and short, sandy blonde hair.

If you see MacGregor or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call your local police department or Broomfield Police Detective Naysmith at 303-438-6400.