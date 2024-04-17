Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Broomfield police look for visibly-injured man who walked away from hospital

littleton.png
Broomfield police
littleton.png
Posted at 5:30 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 19:30:08-04

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield are looking for a 24-year-old man with visible injuries who walked away from a hospital.

Brae “Clayton” MacGregor was last seen wearing a gray hoodie while walking away from UCHealth, located at 11820 Destination Drive.

The Broomfield Police Department is asking the community for help locating MacGregor because they are concerned about his welfare. He has no known form of transportation or cell phone.

MacGregor is 6’1” tall white male and weighs 170 pounds. He has a thin build and short, sandy blonde hair.

If you see MacGregor or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call your local police department or Broomfield Police Detective Naysmith at 303-438-6400.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here