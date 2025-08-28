Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Broomfield PD officer injured after barricaded suspect throws knife at police, department says

The injuries are not life-threatening, the department said. This is a developing story and Denver7 is working to learn more.
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Broomfield police officer was injured after a barricaded suspect, wanted on multiple felony charges, threw a knife at police on Thursday, authorities said.

The Broomfield Police Department said officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites, located at 121 Edgeview Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. They learned that a man, who was wanted on multiple violent warrants, was barricaded inside a hotel room.

While officers tried to arrest the suspect, he threw a knife at them and injured an officer, the department said. The officer was brought to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Everybody inside the hotel, which caters toward people looking for budget-friendly extended stays, was evacuated.

The Broomfield Crisis Negotiations Team and the SWAT Team are at the scene.

Denver7 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

