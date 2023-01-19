Broomfield High School football coach on paid leave

DENVER — The head football coach at Broomfield High School was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, school officials announced Wednesday in a letter to parents.

Coach Blair Hubbard, who also teaches physical education at the school, was placed on paid leave on Dec. 15. He has been with the district for more than six years, a district spokesperson told Denver7.

In the letter sent to parents more than a month after administrative action was taken, Broomfield HS Principal Ginger Ramsey wrote, “I am reaching out to you this afternoon to let you know about some information that will be in the news.”

Ramsey did not disclose any details on the nature of the investigation.

“While there is no further information we can share at this time, because it is a personnel matter, I want everyone to know that we believe in conducting a thorough investigation and providing due process for those involved. As a result, we ask for your patience and understanding as this work continues,” Ramsey wrote in the letter.

Hubbard’s football team won the 4A state championship and the Broncos recently nominated him for the NFL’s Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, which occurred after he was placed on leave.