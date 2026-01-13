Broncos vs. Bills playoff game sees a lot of excitement around sports betting

DENVER — The Broncos' playoff game against the Bills on Saturday will spark plenty of sports betting, which has grown 9.92% in Colorado between 2024 and 2025.

Trip Stoddard from Denver-based Bet365 says Denver was favored minus one and a half, but Buffalo is now favored by one point.

“People in Colorado, some are going on the over, some are going on the under. The other two trends that we pulled out that looked fun are two-touchdown scores. People love Troy Franklin at plus 300 to score a touchdown. That's three to one, and they love Bo Nicks to score a touchdown himself,” Stoddard said.

Denver Broncos Broncos to host Buffalo Bills in playoff rematch in AFC Divisional Round Landon Haaf

According to the latest figures provided by the Colorado Department of Revenue, total wagers for the fiscal-year-to-date were $2,753,457,043.92, a 9.92% increase over the same period last year.

In November 2025, more than $178,000,000 was bet on pro football, more than on any other sport.

The taxes the state collects on sports betting fund water projects across the state and responsible gaming initiatives. Funding efforts such as the Gunnison Water Supply Project, which upgrades the city’s water infrastructure.

Through the fiscal year to date, including November 2025, the state collected $18,904,561.43 in taxes from sports betting.