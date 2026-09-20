Broncos kick off first home game of 2026 season Sunday against Jaguars

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will host their home opener Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High, marking Denver's first game at home this season after dropping their Week 1 matchup on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mountain time.

The Broncos (0-1) enter the game looking for their first win of the season under quarterback Bo Nix. The Jaguars (1-0) are coming off a dominant 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, riding a nine-game regular-season winning streak, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Jacksonville also has recent history at Empower Field — the Jaguars were the only team to beat the Broncos at home during the 2025 regular season, snapping an 11-game Denver win streak with a 34-20 victory led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

What fans should know before heading to the stadium



Parking lots generally open about 4.5 hours before kickoff, putting lot openings around 9:30 a.m.

Tailgating is permitted in stadium parking lots once they open, ahead of any publicly ticketed event.

Mane Street, the fan zone located outside the stadium near Gates 9 and 10, typically opens about three hours before kickoff and features food, drinks, music, and interactive fan activities.

Stadium gates generally open about two hours before kickoff for most ticket holders, with United Club and Suite ticket holders sometimes granted earlier access, roughly three hours out.

Fans are encouraged to download their tickets to a mobile wallet in advance for faster entry and to check the specific gate listed on their ticket, since entry points vary depending on seating location.

Empower Field's bag policy remains in effect: fans may bring one clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear resealable bag, in place of other bags.

Given it's the team's first home date of the year, fans should expect heavier-than-usual gameday traffic around the stadium and should plan to arrive early, particularly if they want to take part in pregame tailgating or catch player warmups before kickoff.