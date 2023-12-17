Broncos fans hopeful and enthusiastic as many travel to Detroit for game against Lions

DETROIT — There are more than 1,200 miles between the Mile High City and Detroit, Michigan, and yet hundreds of Broncos fans traveled to the Motor City to cheer on their team in Saturday night's game against the Lions.

Although, not all Broncos fans who traveled to Detroit for the game were even from Colorado. Marcus Smith, his brother and dad flew in from Virginia on Friday night.

Smith and his family visited the Barry Sanders statue right out front of Ford Field early Saturday morning. He was dressed head to toe in Broncos gear, ready for an entire day of back and forth with his Lions fan brother.

"I'm here to watch the Broncos-Lions game because my brother's a Lions fan. I'm a Broncos fan," he said.

Unlike Smith, Nick Hoyt flew to Detroit from Denver. He'd been waiting years to get to a Broncos versus Lions game, finally making it out for this game.

Hoyt told Denver7 he'd spent the past day wearing his Broncos jacket out and about, getting praise from fellow Broncos fans.

"I was wearing this jacket last night and I probably got like 10 'attaboys' from just people around town. It was pretty awesome to see," Hoyt said.

When asked what his biggest hope was for Saturday night, the answer was an easy one.

"Russ is going to cook them. You know, fourth quarter comeback. He's going to do what he always does. Defense is going to shut them down. They got no shot tonight," he said. "We need this to take the division from KC. They've held it for long enough. It's our turn."

Fans like Hector Castaneda were also in attendance Saturday. Not only has he been a Broncos fan since the 1980s, in the past couple of weeks he's followed his team to a couple of different cities.

"We just came back from Buffalo Monday Night Football game, which was amazing. We won in the last second. Now, we're here in Detroit," Castaneda said.

...In Detroit, with the hope the Broncos can beat the Lions and get one step closer to a playoff run.