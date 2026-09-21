Broncos Country rides rollercoaster of emotions with home opener victory over the Jaguars

DENVER — Perfect autumn weather, changing leaves and pregame energy this Sunday had all the ingredients for a memorable home opener, and Broncos Country was ready to deliver. The Denver Broncos delivered a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Broncos Country, Bo nix, Sean Payton, Davis Webb, they got it together. They got the win. Definitely still a lot more to do, but it looked like the Broncos team that we know and love and got to the AFC championship game," Rommel Mcclaney, aBroncos fan, said.

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Broncos Country reacts to home opener win

While it did not look pretty at first, the Broncos proved yet again their ability to comeback with Jaylen Waddle having eight catches for 138 yards and the defense stepping up.

"I was sitting there very nervous. That's what Broncos do: get your blood pressure up, pulling out your hair," Pamela Howard said.

Denver7 Photojournalist Jacob Curtis

Ahead of kickoff, many fans were soaking up the sunshine and their tailgating traditions. Billy DeHaven recalled the days he used to sell Coca-Cola at the original Mile High stadium and now enjoys the games from the stands. He was ready for the team to move past their disappointing loss to the Chiefs.

"All of them got to perform well. Tackling has to be way better than last week. You can't have that again. That was ridiculous. I had like five friends over my house watching that Monday night game — that was no fun," DeHaven said.

Denver7 Photojournalist Jacob Curtis

Gregorio Banuelos also known as Mexican Elvis came dressed for success. Born in 1960, he believes his Broncos fandom was meant to be.

"They did pretty good and thank you Broncos for bringing happiness to the city. This is the best thing the city of Denver has and I thank the Broncos as the No. 1 fans in the whole world," Banuelos said.

Denver7 Photojournalist Jacob Curtis

The victory sends Broncos Country into the week on a high note, though fans recognize this is only the beginning.

"Feeling like they're on the right track. You know, they still got some tough games ahead. They got the Rams, they got the 49ers, but they're on the right path," Mcclaney said.