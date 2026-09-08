Broncos CB Patrick Surtain opens "Inspiration Room" at Columbia Middle School in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. – On Tuesday afternoon, Denver Broncos Cornerback Patrick Surtain II held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Columbia Middle School in Aurora to celebrate the opening of his foundation’s fourth Inspiration Room.

According to the Patrick Surtain II Foundation, the Inspiration Room initiative is part of the Foundation's mission to level the playing field for students by investing in innovative educational spaces.

“It's pretty awesome seeing this initiative take place. Seeing it come to life is truly an awesome feeling, and the whole purpose was to bring the digital arts and everything together into one, so the kids could you know, enjoy it,” Surtain said.

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Columbia Middle School was selected after the Patrick Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day in September 2025, where school representatives presented their vision for expanding opportunities in Graphic Design and Digital Art.

The newly renovated classroom features wall graphics, 25 professional cameras with camera equipment, and other new school supplies.

Surtain said that when he was in middle school, he didn’t have many of the resources that this room provides.

“There's multiple kids out there that's you know looking for that next step, but they just don't have the resources or tools to utilize to take it to that next step, and you know, I'm here just to make sure they excel," Surtain said.

Brooks Richards, an eighth-grade student, said Surtain’s gift will provide him with hands-on learning opportunities.

“It's definitely easier than learning on YouTube or trying to Google how to do stuff. So definitely having Ms. Wilson as my teacher and like having her since sixth grade ,and having her like teach us throughout the entire year and especially with all this new equipment, learning how to use it will help,” Richards said.

Richards said he’s already started using the new tools.

“I was fortunate enough to get an interview with him himself (Surtain), and it was pretty nice to use the camera for the first time and my new equipment that I've got,” Richards said.

Surtain's foundation, with help from Wings Credit Union and the Campos Foundation, spent about $50,000 to create the space, and the room was designed with input from educators and students.