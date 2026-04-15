Brighton woman and CU Boulder students building new app to foster pets during times of crisis

BOULDER, Colo. — A Brighton woman is turning compassion into action by building a nationwide network to match pets in need with loving foster homes.

JoAnn Lagace, founder of the National Animal Foster Network, is gearing up to launch a new app this May with the help of University of Colorado Boulder students. The nonprofit is currently looking for volunteers to be ready when the platform goes live. Sign ups begin in May at NAFN.us.

"No one should have to choose between their health and the safety of their animal," Lagace said.

The mission is personal for Lagace, who wants to keep people connected with the pets they love even in times of crisis. The network will be the nation’s only coordinated foster care system for pets of people facing medical emergencies, military deployment, housing instability or other crises.

National Animal Foster Network

"I'm 18 years sober, so I know what it's like in the world of alcoholism, and what it means to people in sobriety who need sobriety, and what a barrier it is for them to go in and get the treatment that they deserve because they don't have care for their only source of unconditional love and support," Lagace said.

The program aims to reduce shelter overcrowding and save lives by providing temporary care.

"We will foster their animals while they go do what they have to do, and then reunify them with the animal," Lagace said.

"65% of Coloradans have a pet. And if even 1% of Coloradans who love animals and find this an important program that can help so many animals," Lagace said.

To make the network a reality, Lagace teamed up with CU Boulder computer science majors Langston, Isabelle and Caroline. The seniors are building the network’s website and app as their capstone project.

Denver7 CU Boulder seniors, Langston Denning and Isabelle Godfrey helped create the website and app for the National Animal Foster Network.

"I wanted to be part of something that I knew was going to actually be making a difference," Langston said.

"Being able to apply my knowledge base that I've learned in school to something with such an impact and such a good mission that adds such value," Isabelle said.

"If you're an individual in crisis and you know that you need help and you don't want to depart with your animal, we're providing a way for people to communicate," Langston said.

When the site and app launch next month, anyone will be able to search for foster homes in their area, and volunteers can sign up to offer care.

"Any kind of animal. We do not discriminate," Lagace said.

Lagace is building an animal sanctuary to help foster animals. You can find more information on the Paws 'N Claws for the Cause website.

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