Brighton police searching for two people who tried to stop Sunday carjacking

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department would like to talk to two people who attempted to stop a carjacking Sunday.

Sometime Sunday, officers were performing a routine patrol in the 100 block of East Bromley Lane when they noticed a vehicle that belonged to 30-year-old Isaiah Twito, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, according to Brighton police.

When officers tried to make contact with him, Brighton police say Twito took off, and officers ran after him.

While they were establishing a perimeter, officers were informed of a carjacking that happened at a business located at 55 West Bromley Lane. Surveillance video shows a man in red pants trying to stop Twito, along with a vehicle — believed to be a black Jeep Grand Cherokee — trying to follow the stolen vehicle, according to Brighton PD.

Brighton Police Department

Officers located the stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Mockingbird Street later that night.

Brighton police say officers found Twito in a nearby apartment, and he barricaded himself inside for several hours. Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, he surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, according to Brighton PD.

The department would like to talk to the two people who tried to stop the carjacking. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Brighton police at 720-685-7305.