Brighton police need help locating man who attacked 77-year-old ice cream truck driver

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton police need help locating a man who they said attacked and robbed a 77-year-old ice cream truck driver in the city last month.

Luis Antonio Hernandez, 20, is suspected of assaulting and robbing the victim on Aug. 31 at Benedict Park, located at 1735 Skeel Street.

Police said Hernandez struck the 77-year-old victim in the face multiple times, causing the victim to suffer facial lacerations and swelling.

Hernandez, who is described as a 5’5” tall Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair, is wanted for second-degree assault against an at-risk adult.

The 20-year-old’s last known location was in New Mexico.

Police are asking anyone with information about Luis or his whereabouts, to call the Brighton Police Department tip line at 303-655-8740.